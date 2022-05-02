ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports that Demetrius Andrade’s debut at super middleweight, set for May 21 against Zach Parker, will be officially postponed after Andrade reportedly suffered a right shoulder injury during training camp.

Andrade is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam today which will determine the extent of his injury and whether or not he’ll require surgery to address the issue. At age 34 Andrade could probably use some positive momentum considering that he’s had one hell of a time trying to land significant bouts against marquee opponents, hoping he might find more opportunities up the scale.

Obviously a scheduled fight against Parker isn’t the ‘big fight’ he’s been looking for, but Andrade was looking to test the 168lb waters before presumably trying to make another run at a big name. Andrade made his last appearance in November 2021 when he stopped Jason Quigley in only two rounds.