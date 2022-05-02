 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Errol Spence and Terence Crawford antagonize one another as hopes for an undisputed unification build

Errol Spence Jr takes aim at Terence Crawford’s trainer, prompting a swift reply from Crawford himself.

By Wil Esco
new
Spence trades words with Crawford on social media.
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

At this point it’s clear that there’s no other fight to be made at the top of the welterweight division other than an undisputed unification bout between titleholders Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford.

Everyone knows it’s pretty much boom or bust on that front, and Spence took some time to stir the pot on social media yesterday as he poked fun at Terence Crawford’s trainer, Brian McIntyre.

Spence pointed out McIntyre’s rather poor run as a professional fighter, calling him a bum, but Crawford made it clear that McIntyre shouldn’t be the person that Spence is concerned about.

“Look at that guy record tho,” Crawford said referencing his own BoxRec. “That’s the guy who gonna beat yo ass in real life, not the guy you posted for likes.”

Spence then chirped back, crediting Crawford’s record as still being a solid one — even after he takes this first L.

Crawford, who’s obviously never one to back down, then made a passing comment about Spence being drunk off Cognac, presumably a reference to the dangerous behavior that led to Spence wrecking a Ferrari and nearly losing everything.

Spence, however, said he’s waiting to break the seal on that bottle until he celebrates a beating of Crawford.

Crawford would agree with Spence’s sentiment here, but with a different perspective.

Spence then sent one more public reply to Crawford, laughing off what Crawford said and then telling him he’ll keep things quiet until they formally seal the deal on their proposed fight.

One can only hope that this little online skirmish serves as a promotional prelude to what’s clearly one of, if the the best, fight to make in the sport.

