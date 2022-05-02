Errol Spence and Terence Crawford antagonize one another as hopes for an undisputed unification build

At this point it’s clear that there’s no other fight to be made at the top of the welterweight division other than an undisputed unification bout between titleholders Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford.

Everyone knows it’s pretty much boom or bust on that front, and Spence took some time to stir the pot on social media yesterday as he poked fun at Terence Crawford’s trainer, Brian McIntyre.

this bum ass nigga pic.twitter.com/zuC8PBc5M2 — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022

Spence pointed out McIntyre’s rather poor run as a professional fighter, calling him a bum, but Crawford made it clear that McIntyre shouldn’t be the person that Spence is concerned about.

@ErrolSpenceJr look at that guy record tho. That’s the guy who gone beat yo ass in real life, not the guy you posted for likes. pic.twitter.com/hhVuR45agx — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) May 1, 2022

“Look at that guy record tho,” Crawford said referencing his own BoxRec. “That’s the guy who gonna beat yo ass in real life, not the guy you posted for likes.”

Spence then chirped back, crediting Crawford’s record as still being a solid one — even after he takes this first L.

Not gone lie 38-1 still a great record https://t.co/1skBlZwFA1 — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022

Crawford, who’s obviously never one to back down, then made a passing comment about Spence being drunk off Cognac, presumably a reference to the dangerous behavior that led to Spence wrecking a Ferrari and nearly losing everything.

You a comedian now I see you must be on that yack — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) May 1, 2022

Spence, however, said he’s waiting to break the seal on that bottle until he celebrates a beating of Crawford.

Lol nah we saving it for after I beat yo ass..but u kno ain’t shit goin to be funny for u when that bell ring https://t.co/CfKzcMVkdG — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022

Crawford would agree with Spence’s sentiment here, but with a different perspective.

Not at all you right, because ima be to busy whooping yo ass. Then ima laugh when I see yo facial expression when you know you getting yo ass whooped and there’s nothing you or anybody can do to help you. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) May 1, 2022

Spence then sent one more public reply to Crawford, laughing off what Crawford said and then telling him he’ll keep things quiet until they formally seal the deal on their proposed fight.

you got it I’m not typing nothing else until its a go ✌ .. https://t.co/KGnzsiBthw — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022

One can only hope that this little online skirmish serves as a promotional prelude to what’s clearly one of, if the the best, fight to make in the sport.