Filip Hrgovic withdraws from Zhang Zhilei final eliminator after death of father

Filip Hrgovic might just be the unluckiest man in boxing. After a lengthy effort to find a foe for an IBF final eliminator produced a clash with Zhang Zhilei on this Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol card, Keith Idec and Dan Rafael report that he’s withdrawn from the bout after losing his father.

The DAZN PPV main card still features Montana Love vs. Gabriel Valenzuela and Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez.

Matchroom is looking to keep “Big Bang” on the show against a last-minute opponent. As for the IBF eliminator, there are two options: either reschedule this matchup or sanction #2 Luis Ortiz’s upcoming clash with Andy Ruiz Jr. instead. Considering how much Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KO) has gone through, I’m hoping for the former; the guy’s been shafted nonstop by both fate and his fellow fighters for ages, and he definitely deserves a break at this point.

We wish him and his family the best.