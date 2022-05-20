Lejarraga vs Metcalf: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order, full card info

Kerman Lejarra and James Metcalf meet today in a 10-round junior middleweight main event from Bilbao, Spain, a fight that promises action and could easily steal the show on this entire weekend.

We’ll be here from 2 pm ET for live coverage and updates, which will come in the comments section of this post.

Lejarraga, 30, is welcoming yet another British fighter — the seventh to face him — to his home country, and has his eyes set on a possible bigger fight with former titleholder Liam Smith. But the 33-year-old Metcalf (who is officially going by “James” and not “JJ” anymore, it appears) is no pushover, a tough guy who always comes to fight. Style-wise, these two match up for something that could be really exciting.

The show will also feature a vacant European flyweight title fight and some unbeaten prospects in action.

Full Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

Note: Prelims start at 12:45 pm ET, probably two fights, but here’s the full lineup.

Kerman Lejarraga (34-2, 26 KO) vs James Metcalf (22-2, 14 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Angelo Moreno (21-4-3, 6 KO) vs Jairo Noriega (11-0, 3 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for vacant European title

Jon Miguez (16-0, 7 KO) vs James Moorcroft (16-1, 5 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds

Fran Mendoza (13-0, 7 KO) vs Alexander Mejia (18-2, 7 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds

Rhiannon Dixon (4-0, 0 KO) vs Mahjouba Oubtil (4-0, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Rikar Urrutia (5-0, 0 KO) vs Ander Amatriain (7-0, 0 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

