Lejarraga vs Metcalf: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order, full card info

Kerman Lejarra and James Metcalf meet in what could be an absolute barnburner today in Spain!

By Scott Christ
Kerman Lejarraga takes on James Metcalf today in Spain
Kerman Lejarra and James Metcalf meet today in a 10-round junior middleweight main event from Bilbao, Spain, a fight that promises action and could easily steal the show on this entire weekend.

We’ll be here from 2 pm ET for live coverage and updates, which will come in the comments section of this post.

Lejarraga, 30, is welcoming yet another British fighter — the seventh to face him — to his home country, and has his eyes set on a possible bigger fight with former titleholder Liam Smith. But the 33-year-old Metcalf (who is officially going by “James” and not “JJ” anymore, it appears) is no pushover, a tough guy who always comes to fight. Style-wise, these two match up for something that could be really exciting.

The show will also feature a vacant European flyweight title fight and some unbeaten prospects in action.

Join us this afternoon!

Full Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

Note: Prelims start at 12:45 pm ET, probably two fights, but here’s the full lineup.

  • Kerman Lejarraga (34-2, 26 KO) vs James Metcalf (22-2, 14 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Angelo Moreno (21-4-3, 6 KO) vs Jairo Noriega (11-0, 3 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for vacant European title
  • Jon Miguez (16-0, 7 KO) vs James Moorcroft (16-1, 5 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Fran Mendoza (13-0, 7 KO) vs Alexander Mejia (18-2, 7 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds
  • Rhiannon Dixon (4-0, 0 KO) vs Mahjouba Oubtil (4-0, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Rikar Urrutia (5-0, 0 KO) vs Ander Amatriain (7-0, 0 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Listen to our Lejarraga-Metcalf preview and more on the newest Prophets of Goom podcast!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

