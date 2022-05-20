Meng Fanlong vs Jean Pascal: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Meng Fanlong will face Jean Pascal in tonight’s ProBox TV main event from Plant City, Florida, with the show kicking off at 7 pm ET and also featuring the quarterfinal round of an eight-man “last chance” tournament at 140 lbs.

We’ll be here with live updates and discussion in the comments section of this post.

Meng and Pascal will be meeting in a 12-round light heavyweight bout. China’s Meng, 34, is looking to get back into a position he’d earned a couple years back, when he beat Adam Deines in an eliminator for a shot at Artur Beterbiev. That fight was put together, but fell through due to combination COVID and visa issues.

Pascal, 39, is the former LINEAL!!!! light heavyweight champion, but hasn’t fought since a debated 2019 win over Badou Jack. A rematch was scheduled, but Pascal failed several drug tests and it was scrapped.

The tournament at 140 features some familiar faces if you’re a smaller card/undercard regular viewer, including Kendo Castaneda, Michael Dutchover, Antonio Moran, and Sonny Fredrickson. The full lineup is listed below, and will also feature some prospects in early action.

If you’re wondering what the hell ProBox TV is, it’s a new streaming service that you can get for a very affordable $1.99 a month right now. It has an app for mobile devices, you can watch on a computer/tablet, and allegedly it will have compatibility with Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV as of today. For more on how to watch, click here for their official site.

Their goal is to have 2-3 live events per month and more of these “Last Chance” tournaments, which could wind up showcasing some really good fights. They’re also planning lots of shoulder programming and have already had some featuring the likes of Roy Jones Jr, Antonio Tarver, Paulie Malignaggi, and Juan Manuel Marquez.

(This is not an ad, to be fully clear, just information on what this new thing is. It’s as new to me tonight as it will be to you, so let’s all cross our fingers.)

Full Card (ProBox TV, 7:00 pm ET)

Meng Fanlong (17-0, 10 KO) vs Jean Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KO), light heavyweights, 12 rounds

Zhimin Wang (11-3, 3 KO) vs Joseph Fernandez (14-4-3, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Kendo Castaneda (17-5, 8 KO) vs Sonny Fredrickson (21-5, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Michael Dutchover (15-2, 10 KO) vs Clarence Booth (21-4, 13 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Antonio Moran (26-5-1, 19 KO) vs Jeffrey Torres (10-1, 6 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Jusiyah Shirley (4-0, 4 KO) vs Miguel Perez Aispuro (12-12-2, 8 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Daniel Blancas (1-0, 1 KO) vs Heinrich Caceres (debut), super middleweights, 4 rounds

