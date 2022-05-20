Devin Haney is on the verge of the biggest opportunity of his young career when he challenges George Kambosos Jr for all the lightweight hardware on June 5, but he’s not having everything go exactly his way in the lead up to the fight.

After recent news broke that Haney’s trainer Ben Davison wouldn’t be able to make the trip to Australia to work Haney’s corner, Haney’s been dealt another blow as his father Billy Haney — who also works as part of his training and management team — won’t be going Down Under either.

Top Rank’s Bob Arum says that an old criminal record of Bill Haney has proven to be a major obstacle in securing Haney a visa to Australia, and then mentioned Yoel Judah will be filling in. So here, in this interview with Fight Hype, Judah shares his thoughts on Haney’s big upcoming fight.

“I think (Haney’s) 101%,” Judah said. “I think he’s sharp, he’s fast, he’s quick, he’s punching a lot harder. He’s smart, that’s the thing about it. He’s a smart fighter. And he know what we need to do, we go over there, we gotta take it. We ain’t no close shit, we gotta take it, and we’re gonna take it, we want every round, we want it! So it’s gonna be a helluva fight but Devin’s gonna bring it.

“Kambosos is gonna try to hit Devin with the right hand, the jab, he’s gonna try to push Devin back. But Devin ain’t gonna be there, he’s gonna slip, move, step around, and hit him with shots, and we’re gonna dig good body shots, shoot uppercuts, roll, slip. And when he sees the kind of style Devin’s going, every time he miss he get hit, he’s gonna start backing up. Once he back up, we got him.”