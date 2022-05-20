Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition moved from Dubai helipad to arena in Abu Dhabi

Change in plans once more for the biggest event ever to be held on a helipad — there will be no helipad at all! After a last minute rescheduling of an exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore that was supposed to take place atop of Dubai skyscraper. Those plans have now been officially scrapped as Floyd himself posted a new flyer for the event to his Instagram page.

It appears the card will now take place at an arena Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, according to talkSPORT, but you can infer from Mayweather’s post that there’s still appears to be plenty of moving pieces to this while thing as he asks fans to ‘stay tuned for details on tickets and venue’ for a fight that, you know, is supposed to take place tomorrow.

Whichever way you slice it, though, being downgraded from a skyscraper helipad knocks a lot of sheen and prestige off this fight if you’re to ask me. It also seems entirely possible, and some might argue likely, that this thing still doesn’t happen at all. We’ll see.