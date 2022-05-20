David Benavidez and David Lemieux both made weight well within the 168 lb limit today, so Saturday night’s Showtime main event is 100 percent official and ready to go.

Both Benavidez (25-0, 22 KO) and Lemieux (43-4, 36 KO) have a history of some issues on the scales, so there were some concerns going in, but nothing to worry about coming out of today’s weigh-in.

Benavidez came in at 166½, with Lemieux just under that at 166¼.

For those curious, Harvey Dock will be the referee for the fight in Glendale, Ariz., and the judges will be Javier Alvarez of Texas, Tim Cheatham of California, and Chris Flores of Arizona.

The undercard is also set. Yoelvis Gomez (5-0, 5 KO) and Jorge Cota (30-5, 27 KO) both weighed in at 156½ for their 157 lb contract weight bout, set for 10 rounds, and the 10-round featherweight opener between Luis Nunez (16-0, 12 KO) and Jonathan Fierro (13-0, 12 KO) is also good to go, with the fighters coming in at 126 and 125½, respectively.

