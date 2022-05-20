Teofimo Lopez next fight expected in August, will move to 140

Teofimo Lopez, who hasn’t fought since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr last year, looks like he’ll be back before the summer is out.

Top Rank’s Bruce Trampler gave an update on Teofimo, saying he visited the office to discuss future plans and that they plan to have him back in August at 140 lbs:

I was really, really happy today when @TeofimoLopez and father came to office of @trboxing to discuss future fights with @BobArum and staff. The kid was happy, funny, and excited. He should be cleared medically by end of month and is targeting an August date at 140 pounds. — Bruce Trampler (@BruceTrampler) May 20, 2022

The 24-year-old Lopez (16-1, 12 KO) was the toast of boxing for a bit after he upset Vasiliy Lomachenko to win the WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight titles in Oct. 2020, but after an absolute disaster even getting the fight with Kambosos in the ring last year, which involved several months of Triller proving their incompetence before it wound up promoted by Matchroom on DAZN, his stock took a big hit, in part because many felt he was completely delusional about the outcome of the bout.

Lopez will now move up to 140, where Josh Taylor currently has three of the recognized world titles but is no longer undisputed champion — you need four, not three — after vacating the WBA title or having it stripped or whatever makes everyone feel better. Taylor may fight WBC mandatory Jose Zepeda next, and could also have to give up his IBF and WBO belts, but also maybe not, they haven’t ordered mandatory fights yet which the WBA had.

Lopez is already ranked No. 6 by the WBC, No. 8 by the WBA, No. 7 by the IBF, and No. 4 by the WBO, despite never fighting at 140 and coming off of a clear and convincing loss at 135.