Buatsi vs Richards: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order, full card info

Joshua Buatsi faces Craig Richards in a WBA light heavyweight eliminator from London, with the 12-round fight headlining a Matchroom card on DAZN.

Live coverage for the main card begins at 2 pm ET on DAZN. All live updates, including round by round from John Hansen, will come in this stream:

Along with Buatsi vs Richards, Chantelle Cameron will defend her two 140 lb titles against Victoria Bustos; Alen Babic takes on Adam Balski in a bridgerweight bout (we’re calling it that because they had to make that limit, it’s not a pure heavyweight fight and it’s for a “silver” title); Ellie Scotney steps up against former titleholder Cecilia Roman; and Robbie Davies Jr takes on Javier Molina.

There will also be four fights on the prelims, with cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke the most notable prospect in action.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 11:45 am ET)

Cheavon Clarke (1-0, 1 KO) vs Pawel Martyniuk (4-8, 4 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds

Cyrus Pattinson (3-0, 1 KO) vs Dimitri Trenel (8-0, 4 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds

John Hedges (5-0, 1 KO) vs Robert Baltaru (2-0-1, 0 KO), light heavyweights-ish, 6 rounds

Shiloh Defreitas (3-0, 2 KO) vs Iliyan Markov (6-19-2, 3 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)