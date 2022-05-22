Davis vs Romero: How to watch, start time, full boxing schedule for May 25-28, 2022

Wednesday, May 25

YouTube/Facebook, 2:00 pm ET, Davis vs Romero media workout. There will be a stream on the Showtime social media pages but I’ve never once in my 15 years here seen any real interest in media workouts so probably won’t be bothering.

Thursday, May 26

YouTube/Facebook, 1:00 pm ET, Davis vs Romero press conference. We’ll be here with a stream and all, I expect some good old-fashioned ugly trash talk! BLH will have live coverage.

Friday, May 27

REN TV (Russia), TBA, Aleksei Papin vs Dilan Prasovic, Maxim Vlasov vs Dilmurod Satybaldiev. Stay-busy fights for cruiserweight Papin and light heavyweight contender Vlasov.

YouTube/Facebook, Noon ET, Davis vs Romero weigh-in. We’ll be here with a stream and all, I expect some good old-fashioned SHOVING! BLH will have live coverage.

TyC Sports (Argentina), 10:00 pm ET, Juan Leal vs Jose Rosa.

Saturday, May 28

PPV, 9:00 pm ET, Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero. You can order this traditionally on cable and satellite, through Showtime online, or through PPV.com online if you’re looking for a streaming option. I am genuinely intrigued by this fight. Maybe it won’t be competitive, maybe Roll E. just gets out-classed badly, but he’s a naturally bigger dude than Tank and can crack. The ol’ puncher’s chance if nothing else, but a legitimate puncher’s chance, I think, especially if Tank has been distracted by his issues with Mayweather Promotions and whatnot leading up to this fight, and maybe hasn’t prepared as he should have. And as much as I don’t like Erislandy Lara vs Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan, I think the other two fights on the undercard should be pretty good. BLH will have live coverage.

TyC Sports (Argentina), 10:00 pm ET, Claudio Daneff vs Cristian Gonzalez.