During this video interview with Fight Hype, former champion Timothy Bradley puts his analyst cap on and talks about this weekend’s lightweight fight between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero. Bradley was one who publicly stated that Romero shouldn’t be written off in this fight, but here and now, he’s basically writing him off. Check out some excerpts of what Bradley had to say below.

“My assessment of Rolly is he’s extremely unpredictable at times,” Bradley said. “I mean, he doesn’t have the best technique — we know that — he’s a street fighter. He’s probably gotten better since the last time we saw him in the ring, a little better I would think, but he has a puncher’s chance.

“When you’re fighting against Tank, man, you got technical, you got tactical aggression, controlled aggression. Like Tank is so precise and accurate with his shots and with the speed and the power and the confidence the he fights with — it’s just no joke, man. Dude ain’t no joke.

“So I think it might be too much, I think it’s gonna be way too much for Romero...he makes too many mistakes and you make mistakes with Tank, he will end your life bro, he will end your night, real quick. So I’m saying Tank...Romero starts tiring around 7 and I see Tank, he’s a bit of a slow starter, so he’ll play defense for a little while and then he’ll start cranking, four, five, six, and then he’ll get him up outta there. He’ll stop him, seven, eight, he’ll get him out of there — no doubt in my mind.”