Davis vs Romero preview, David Benavidez, Floyd Mayweather’s summer in Abu Dhabi, and more on the Prophets of Goom boxing podcast

Tuesday means podcast day here at Bad Left Hook, and the latest episode of Prophets of Goom with John Hansen and myself (I’m Scott) is live! Well, not live, but it’s — you can listen to it.

This week we’re taking a look ahead to Saturday’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Rolando Romero fight, and of course looking back on this past weekend’s action including crushing wins for David Benavidez and Janibek Alimkhanuly, Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition event turning into a form of psychological experiments on its viewers, Joshua Buatsi, Alen Babic, Jamel Herring, and more!

We also discuss the modern pay-per-view market and the sliding scales of success compared to previous eras, the news of the past week, and more!

As always, thank you for listening!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction

Introduction 0:01:47 Preview: Why to watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero (or not)

Preview: Why to watch Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero (or not) 0:16:19 The modern pay-per-view market and DAZN’s struggle for U.S. brand recognition

The modern pay-per-view market and DAZN’s struggle for U.S. brand recognition 0:27:00 NEWS! Golden Boy and DAZN soldier on, preparing for Inoue vs Donaire 2, Josh Taylor’s bad optics, Michael Conlan’s August return

NEWS! Golden Boy and DAZN soldier on, preparing for Inoue vs Donaire 2, Josh Taylor’s bad optics, Michael Conlan’s August return 0:37:53 Intermission: Scott and John share advice for the graduating classes of 2022

Intermission: Scott and John share advice for the graduating classes of 2022 0:48:12 Scott has his sanity tested by Floyd Mayweather’s Abu Dhabi exhibition event

Scott has his sanity tested by Floyd Mayweather’s Abu Dhabi exhibition event 0:57:08 Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards recap and Alen Babic’s caveman war

Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards recap and Alen Babic’s caveman war 0:59:55 David Benavidez annihilates David Lemieux, what should he do next?

David Benavidez annihilates David Lemieux, what should he do next? 1:04:41 Who wants to fight Janibek Alimkhanuly at 160?

Who wants to fight Janibek Alimkhanuly at 160? 1:07:34 Thoughts on Jamel Herring’s career after his retirement

Thoughts on Jamel Herring’s career after his retirement 1:10:18 What is ProBox TV all about after their launch event?

What is ProBox TV all about after their launch event? 1:18:27 JJ Metcalf’s win over Kerman Lejarraga in Spain

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.