Top Rank promoter Bob Arum talks to Fight Hype about the plans of Tyson Fury going forward and whether or not he’ll follow through with his retirement plans. Here, Arum says he believes Fury is going to take his time to see how the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua plays out as that’s the only enticing option left out there for him.

“I think Fury is gonna wait to see how the Joshua fight comes out with Usyk, and then he’ll make a determination on whether he wants to continue,” Arum said. “Because other than fighting the winner of Joshua-Usyk, there’s really nothing there that’s really of interest to Tyson Fury, so we’ll have to see.”

Obviously there’s no immediate rush for Fury to make any decision here, as even the WBC has mentioned that a mandatory defense of their heavyweight title isn’t due until next year, so for now we’ll just have to wait and see if there’s any fight compelling enough to bring Fury back into the ring.