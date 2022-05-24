It’s official! Canelo Alvarez had already indicated he would move back down to 168 lbs to take on Gennadiy Golovkin this fall, and now we have an official announcement and date set by DAZN.

The third fight between Canelo and Golovkin will take place on September 17th, and yes, it will be streaming live on DAZN PPV in the U.S. and Canada, and on regular DAZN in other territories excluding Latin America, Mexico, and Kazakhstan.

THE TRILOGY IS ON @Canelo vs. @GGGBoxing... the biggest fight in boxing, Sept. 17.



Live on DAZN worldwide, excl. Latin America, Mexico & Kazakhstan

DAZN PPV in US & Canada

Canelo is most recently coming off clear loss to Dmitry Bivol in a bid to win another light heavyweight world title, and while Canelo has made it clear he still wants another bite at that apple, he’ll first fulfill an obligation to a fight that DAZN, and the fans, much prefer.

There will of course be plenty of questions as to how Golovkin at 40 years old could fare against a prime Canelo, but with Canelo’s recent loss one could argue his air of invincibility has obviously dissipated. Anyway, we’re good to go for the fall, but go on record with your early predictions now! Who ya got?