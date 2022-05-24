Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker delayed, now planned for September

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Joe Joyce lock horns with Joseph Parker. Frank Warren tells SecondsOut that the fight, previously planned for early summer, is now targeted for September. Joyce (13-0, 12 KO), who hasn’t seen action since July of 2021, will take a stay-busy bout in the interim.

Thankfully, the reason is far more benign than what usually causes these sorts of delays: Parker (30-2, 21 KO) trainer Andy Lee’s wife is due around July.

No word yet as to who could meet “The Juggernaut” in the interim; he was on the hook for a European title fight with Marco Huck for a few years, but the EBU eventually booted him and replaced him with Tony Yoka, a move that immediately blew up in their faces in the most delightful way. There’s obviously no shortage of middle-of-the-pack heavyweights to bludgeon, and you have to imagine it’ll be a light touch considering the layoff, injury, and proximity to a big-money clash.

We’ll let you know once we have a proper date.