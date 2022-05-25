With official confirmation coming that Canelo Alvarez will face Gennadiy Golovkin in a third fight rather than go into an immediate rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Bivol is now left to look at other potential opponents for his next outing between the ropes. Bivol’s manager Andrey Ryabinskiy tells Sky Sports that with Canelo just making his decision, they have only now begun to look at what else is out there for their next assignment.

“Dmitry has begun his preparations for the next fight already. But it is impossible to say, who will be the next person to fight with - we have just begun to think about it, “ Bivol’s promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy told Sky Sports.

It’s still expected that Canelo will eventually pursue a rematch against Bivol, but in the meanwhile there’s the potential for fights against the likes of Gilberto Ramirez, Joshua Buatsi, or even the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr — which would afford Bivol the opportunity to win more hardware in the light heavyweight division.

But if it were up to you, the fan, what fight would you most like to see Bivol in next?