With official confirmation coming that Canelo Alvarez will face Gennadiy Golovkin in a third fight rather than go into an immediate rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Bivol is now left to look at other potential opponents for his next outing between the ropes.

Bivol’s promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy tells Sky Sports that with Canelo just making his decision, they have only now begun to look at what else is out there for their next assignment.

It’s still expected that Canelo will eventually pursue a rematch against Bivol, but in the meanwhile there’s the potential for fights against the likes of Zurdo Ramirez, Joshua Buatsi, or the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr, which would give Bivol the chance to go after a major goal, the undisputed championship at 175 lbs.

But if it were up to you, the fan, what fight would you most like to see Bivol in next?