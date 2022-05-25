Jesus “Panterita” Martinez, a 17-year-old, 14-time U.S. National champion in the amateur ranks, will make his pro debut on June 10 in Mexico, part of Matchroom’s DAZN show headlined by Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez.

Martinez is managed by International Sports Group, which was founded by Joe Calzaghe and Darren Barker, and the native of Del Rio, Texas, was their first signing.

“I’m excited to unleash Jesus on the pro ranks,” said Barker. “He’s a lovely lad and he can really fight, it’s in his blood. He’s got unbelievable amateur pedigree, I asked him why not wait to try to make the Olympics as you are number one in the country? But he said he didn’t want to be an Olympian, because his aspirations aren’t just to be a world champion, but a multi-weight champion. He’s a tremendous talent and a future star, there’s no doubt about it.”

“First and foremost, I’m really excited and pumped up to be on a Matchroom and DAZN show,” said Martinez. “I’m excited to be able to show the world all my skills and what I am about. I can’t wait for June 10 to show real fireworks.”

The main event will see Kyoguchi defend his WBA junior flyweight title against Bermudez, while Mayerlin Rivas defends her WBA 122 lb title against Isis Vargas Perez. Jorge Castaneda will face Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez, plus Diego Pacheco will be in action among others.