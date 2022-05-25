Just days away from this Saturday’s Showtime PPV main event between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero, both fighters appeared to hold an open media workout ahead of the bout set to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Here Romero talks to Brian Flores about his expectations for the fight and why he’s feeling so confident in his chances heading into the bout. Check out some excerpts of what he had to say below.

Romero on how he sees himself being successful against Davis

“I mean, there’s no way that I can’t be successful. I mean, he’s easy to hit, and I punch hard — harder than everybody he’s ever fought, I’m faster than everybody he’s ever fought, I’m more explosive than everyone. I might actually be the most explosive fighter in boxing, in the history of boxing. I’m the most explosive fighter in the history of boxing and he gets hit by everyone. Everyone that fights him is slow as hell, and he’s slow as hell. So there’s no reason why he should take on of these (fists) to the face.”

On if he believes he’s gotten into Tank’s head by relentlessly antagonizing him

“I live rent free in there. My whole team lives rent free in there. And not just his head, Calvin (Ford), all of them over there, we all live rent free in their heads. And I don’t know, I’m making him act a little irrational lately, no? I mean he’s acting different with me than he does with everybody else.

“He has like these ups and downs, like he’s been a little weird lately. Now he’s been really quiet. I think he’s scared. I know he’s scared. I can just tell he’s scared. He’s worried out of his mind that his legacy’s about to end.”

On how he’ll be able to control his emotions during this fight given the bad blood

“I don’t really have emotion when I go into the ring. People like ‘Oh, Rolly, you always angry, you always angry.’ I’m not angry, I’m just focused. And that’s how I get when I get focused so I don’t really see no need to get angry. I just don’t get angry when I fight, I’m not emotional when I fight.”

On what punch he plans on knocking Tank out with

“Anything. I knock him out with a damn jab. Any punch that lands is gonna knock him out.”