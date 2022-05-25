Davis vs Romero: Undercard workout quotes for Lara-O’Sullivan, Ramos-Santamaria, Ramirez-Melendez

Saturday night’s Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero pay-per-view event will feature, as is usually the case, three undercard fights before the main event, with matchups at middleweight, junior middleweight, and junior lightweight.

In the 160 lb fight, veterans Erislandy Lara and Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan will do battle for the secondary paper belt Lara currently holds. At 154, top prospect Jesus Ramos looks to avenge his uncle Abel against Luke Santamaria, who beat Abel in February. And at 130, Eduardo Ramirez will battle Luis Melendez with the winner getting closer to a title fight.

On Wednesday, they all spoke at their media workout in New York.

Bad Left Hook will have full, round by round live coverage for Davis vs Romero on Saturday, May 28, starting at 9 pm ET.

Erislandy Lara

“I feel great. I’m very excited to be back fighting in Brooklyn again. This is a great opportunity to perform on a big stage.

“My expectation is to go in there and put on a good show. I feel very strong and very prepared and we’ll see what happens in the ring on Saturday.

“I need about two rounds to get familiar with my opponent, then I’ll be able to tell exactly where this fight is going.”

“Training camp went great. We put in incredible work in the gym day after day. Now I’m excited to be here for fight week.

“I need about two rounds to get familiar with my opponent, then I’ll be able to tell exactly where this fight is going. Once I figure out what I need to do, it’s just about executing.

“My only focus is on this fight Saturday night. If the other champions want to avoid me that’s their problem. I’m taking it one fight at a time.”

Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan

“My layoff doesn’t mean a great deal to me. I’ve sparred three days a week during training camp. So any ring rust has been shaken off in camp.

“I’m looking forward to fighting at Barclays Center. It looks like an amazing atmosphere from everything I’ve seen and it’s going to be an honor to step into the ring.

“I always come to fight. I’m coming in there to take him out. My mission is to stop him.”

“The first thing on my mind is beating Lara on Saturday. I’m ready for this opportunity. When I win this fight, I’ll be ready to beat him again in the rematch.

“I wouldn’t say that Lara has fallen off. He’s still a great fighter. He might even be more powerful than he’s been in the past. He sits down on his punches much better now and I think that suits me even better.

“I look forward to sharing the ring with Lara. I’ve got a good chin and I’m a tough man. I’m facing a great boxer who would give anyone trouble. I have to find a way to overcome that.

“I always come to fight. I’m coming in there to take him out. My mission is to stop him. I want to become the first man to stop him.”

Jesus Ramos

“I’m very excited for my first time fighting here in Brooklyn. It’s a big moment for me also because he beat my uncle (Abel Ramos) so I have to get revenge.

“Fighting someone who beat my uncle is some extra motivation for sure. I don’t have anything against him personally. I don’t have any anger toward him. This is a business at the end of the day. He got the nod in that fight, but I’m going to make sure I get the nod Saturday.

“There are a lot of big fights to be made in this division. I want to get in there with all of the top guys.”

“I’m pretty calm as a fighter. I stay composed in there. I won’t let any emotions get the best of me. I’m just going to focus on the game plan.

“I want to show what I can do in there. Santamaria is a good boxer who moves well, so I have to remedy that. I’m going to show everyone I can handle that style.

“Santamaria is smaller than me, so I’m expecting a knockout. I’m a full 154 pounder now and I’m going to show him the difference.

“There are a lot of big fights to be made in this division. I want to get in there with all of the top guys. Eventually, I’m going to be ready for that world title shot.

“I’ve got a lot of family and friends coming here from Arizona and I expect to be able to hear them on Saturday night.”

Luke Santamaria

“This is very exciting. I’ve always wanted to fight in New York and what better place than at Barclays Center?

“This is a very important fight for me. Even though it’s at a new weight class, it’s still very crucial I get this win. I feel really good at the weight, I had less to cut and I get to eat a little more. I feel very strong.

“I know that Ramos is coming for my head because I beat his uncle. I have to be smart and have my head on straight.”

“I’m planning to go in there and show him the sweet science of boxing. I’m going to take him to school. I’m prepared for anything that’s coming on Saturday.

“I’m very thankful to those people who have followed me throughout my career. Nobody is going to want to miss this one.

“I’m very motivated to be in this position on a huge card like this. I’m ready to put on a show and shock the world once again.

“I’m sticking to my boxing roots. I can box and fight, but I’m going to be ready for whatever the fight dictates. This is going to be a great atmosphere and I can’t wait.

“I know that Ramos is coming for my head because I beat his uncle (Abel Ramos). I have to be smart and have my head on straight. It’s a little bit of a strange situation but it’s motivating.”

Eduardo Ramirez

“This is a very important fight for me. I know that it’s going to be a great challenge, but it’s the next step I need to take for my career.

“My camp has been heavy on a lot of sparring. I’ve been doing everything that I can to make this training camp as intense as possible.

“This is my chance to get one step closer to a world title. I’m putting myself in line to be the mandatory for Shakur Stevenson.”

“The fans are going to see a very aggressive Eduardo Ramirez. The fans here have seen me fight before and they’re going to be in for a show once again on Saturday night.

“This is my chance to get one step closer to a world title. I’m putting myself in line to be the mandatory for Shakur Stevenson so I hope he steps up and agrees when the time to fight comes.

“This means everything to me. I’m extremely motivated to win this fight. This is an extremely important fight for my career.

“I’m not focused on predicting a knockout, but I know that no matter what I’m going to come get a victory.”

Luis Melendez

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime for me. I’ve been waiting for it and I’m going to take advantage on Saturday.

“A win on Saturday means everything to me. The goal is to not leave this fight in the judges’ hands. Whether it’s a decision or knockout, I’m going to come out of there with my hand raised.

“I’m going to win and it won’t matter who comes next. I’m going to be ready for them.”

“I don’t know too much about my opponent, but I know that he hasn’t been in there with anybody like me. I can’t judge him based off other fights, but that’s what makes this a great matchup. We’re going to bring the best out of each other.

“Brooklyn has a lot of Puerto Rican fans and being on this stage is a life-changing opportunity. I’m going to come out of this fight as a superstar.

“I’m going to win and it won’t matter who comes next. I’m going to be ready for them. I’ve prepared myself and I believe in my skills and my team. I know my abilities and I was born to be here. This is my time for sure.”

Listen to our Davis vs Romero preview and more on this week’s podcast!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.