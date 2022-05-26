Rolando Romero: Gervonta Davis isn’t built for this, I’m the superstar in this fight

Rolando Romero continues to talk a huge game ahead of Saturday’s Showtime PPV showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis, sounding off at Wednesday’s media workout and predicting a first round knockout, which he’s done before.

Romero (14-0, 12 KO) is seen as the guy taking the big step up in class, but the 26-year-old from Las Vegas doesn’t see it that way, criticizing Davis’ opposition, saying “Tank” has ducked sparring with him in the past, and more.

Bad Left Hook will have full, round by round live coverage for Davis vs Romero on Saturday, May 28, starting at 9 pm ET.

Rolando Romero

“Look at the resume of his fights. He’s faced weight drained guys, U.K. fighters, 122 and 126 lbers, and guys past their prime. Mario Barrios was weight drained in a damn bathtub for eight hours straight. I also thought Isaac Cruz beat him up.

“Davis didn’t show up to sparring twice when we agreed to it, because he’s scared of me. He says I’m scared, but that guy is scared of me.

“This feels really good. It’s about time he gets in the ring with me. I’m built for this moment and this fight. Not everyone is built for this. Davis obviously isn’t built for this. He can’t even say a word. I’m the superstar here.

“I already think I’m pound-for-pound number one, so I definitely should be in that spot after I win on Saturday.

“He’s going to get knocked out in one round. He’s been knocked down in the gym a bunch of times. He gets wobbled, knocked out and all sorts of hurt. I feel bad for him.

“I’m going to go in there and beat him up. That’s my only game plan.

“Make your money betting on me in this fight. We’re all going to get rich together.”

