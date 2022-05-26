Gervonta Davis: Rolando Romero is acting fake, you can tell he’s never been here before

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will headline on Showtime pay-per-view again this Saturday, facing Rolando Romero in a 12-round lightweight fight from Brooklyn.

Davis (26-0, 24 KO) has been somewhat quiet in the build-up for this, but perhaps that’s just compared to how loud Romero has been. There is also a cloud of uncertainty hanging over “Tank” at the moment, as this is set to be his last fight for Mayweather Promotions.

Speaking at Wednesday’s media workout, Davis acknowledged that Romero did previously get under his skin, but that he now believes it’s all an act.

Gervonta Davis

“It means a lot to be back at Barclays Center. The atmosphere here is incredible. This is a great city. I wouldn’t want to fight anywhere else. I’m grateful to have a great fanbase here and we’re excited.

“I’m not emotional about what ‘Rolly’ is saying. At first I was, but he showed me that he’s just a hype job. He’s trying to hype himself up to get into the fight. It feels like he’s acting fake right now. He’s never been in this position and you can tell.

“We have to wait and see what happens. He’s predicting a first round knockout, but I’m predicting something else.

“A lot of fighters are calling each other out but aren’t fighting. He worked his way up to this point and called me out. Now the fight is happening, so it’ll be great to have him on my resume after he talked all that trash.

“The fight is here. I’m sure it’ll be a little tense at the press conference, but not for me. I’m only worrying about getting in there Saturday and handling business.

“I think I’m growing as I continue on this path. I feel as though I’m getting better and better each day. I’m trying to walk like a champion just as much as I fight like a champion. I have two great daughters that I’m trying to raise and I’m trying to be the best person I can be.

“It’s going to be a hell of a fight. I know that it’s going to be fireworks for sure. He’s coming with a lot of power and emotion and I’m coming with my power for sure. I just can’t wait. It’s a big night for boxing.”

