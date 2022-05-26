Davis vs Romero live streaming press conference video

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando “Rolly” Romero will hit the stage this afternoon, just two days out from Saturday’s Showtime PPV main event from Brooklyn, for their final press conference.

It could be one with some fireworks if you’re a fan of trash talk, at least from the Romero (14-0, 12 KO) side, as he’s made a big show of trying to get into the head of Davis (26-0, 24 KO), who is the heavy betting favorite in the bout.

Davis, for his part, said at Wednesday’s media workout that he is no longer bothered by Romero, believing the underdog is simply trying to hype himself up.

Romero, on the other hand, is pretty confident his tactics are working.

