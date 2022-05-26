Video: Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero exchange trash talk before tense stare down at final press conference

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero are just about set for Saturday’s Showtime PPV main event, and had some more words at today’s final press conference before a tense stare down that saw both jawing.

Though Davis (26-0, 24 KO) and Romero (14-0, 12 KO) kept it short in their opening statements, they rambled at one another a bit, and Davis downplayed the idea of Romero being “awkward” as a selling point along with his power.

“I don’t think he’s awkward. He’s just a guy who just started fighting. You know when somebody first comes in the gym and they, like, so they think they’re nice now? They didn’t get everything down pat — that’s how he fights,” he said.

“He’s not an awkward fighter. Awkward is, like, different from him. He’s not awkward. Real fighters know awkward fighters. He’s just a dumbass fighter,” Davis continued, getting laughs from the room.

“All Tank does is the same basic ass pad work as everybody else, and they all end up getting knocked the fuck out eventually when they run into a puncher,” Romero responded. “Just like his big bro Broner with Maidana, this is gonna be Broner-Maidana 2.”

Davis replied that Romero doesn’t have Maidana’s skills. A bit after that, it devolved into Romero trying out some rehearsed bits, which Davis basically made fun of from there. One gem saw Romero call Davis “a fuckin’ koala with chlamydia,” to which Davis squinted and replied, “What? What are you saying? You’re not even saying nothing.”

Romero continued to predict a first round knockout, and the two also got into an exchange about their tactics in prior fights, with Davis saying he only has to worry about Romero’s elbows, and Romero bringing up low blows and rabbit punches from prior Davis bouts.

All in all, I’m not sure they sold a single extra pay-per-view today, but I do know that someone was called “a koala with chlamydia,” and that’s probably a first. So history was made.

Davis vs Romero press conference video

