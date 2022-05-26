Vergil Ortiz Jr vs David Avanesyan targeted for August 6th in Fort Worth

Well what do you know, Golden Boy can still put a solid fight together if they put their minds to it.

Mike Coppinger reports that Vergil Ortiz Jr and David Avanesyan have “struck a deal” to meet on Aug. at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena in Texas.

There’s very, very little to dislike about this matchup. It makes total sense divisionally, as Ortiz (18-0, 18 KO) and Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KO) sit atop the WBC rankings at 147, and it’s hard to imagine anything but all-out war once they share the ring.

Ortiz has passed test after test with flying colors, most recently breaking down a man in Egidijus Kavaliauskas who handed Avanesyan the only stoppage loss of his career, while Avanesyan has been on a rampage through the European circuit since that defeat.

Related Bet on Davis vs Romero and more boxing at DraftKings Sportsbook

There’s some out-of-ring intrigue, as well; Ortiz will be coming off a career-long layoff of nearly a year and making his first appearance since rhabdomyolysis scrapped a March date with Michael McKinson. Avanesyan is someone you absolutely cannot fight at under 100%, so it will be fascinating to see how Ortiz bounces back.

It’s just about over the finish line. Fingers crossed it gets there.