The biggest grudge in women’s boxing look like it’s on its way, finally!

According to promoter Ben Shalom, Claressa Shields — who had threatened to walk away from the bout following a delay caused by a reported Savannah Marshall injury — has put pen to paper and signed an agreement for an undisputed middleweight fight that he’ll be looking to stage in early September in the UK.

“fighters are ready, both fighters are signed. I can’t wait. It’s taken a while. Claressa has finally got her match. It’s the first time we’re seeing a genuine rivalry in women’s boxing, and that’s a sign of the times. It’s an incredible time for the sport and an incredible time for any woman getting into the sport of boxing.”

Shalom says he’s still in the midst of finalizing a specific venue for the fight, saying the fight has grown so big that it demands a larger one than originally planned, and one worthy of this fight’s stature.

Shalom would continue by specifically mentioning London and Newscastle as host sites and says all the big arenas are interested.

We’ll provide more details on the fight as they become available!