Davis vs Romero live streaming weigh-in video and results

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando “Rolly” Romero will hit the scales and weigh in early this afternoon, the last step to making Saturday night’s Showtime pay-per-view main event official.

The live stream starts at Noon ET, and we’ll have LIVE updates in this stream if you can’t watch yourself but want to know what’s happening as soon as the weights come in:

Davis vs Romero is set for 12 rounds in the lightweight division, so a max limit of 135 lbs.

Also on the card:

Erislandy Lara vs Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in a 12-round middleweight (160 lbs) fight;

Jesus Ramos vs Luke Santamaria in a 10-round junior middleweight (154 lbs) fight;

Eduardo Ramirez vs Luis Melendez in a 10-round junior lightweight (130 lbs) fight.

With Ramos-Santamaria and Ramirez-Melendez being non-title bouts, contract weights might be slightly higher than the normal division limit by 1-2 lbs, which is normal.

