How to watch Davis vs Romero: Start time, PPV price, streaming options, full card info

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero are just about a day away from their Showtime pay-per-view main event, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the fight live, here’s where you can find out.

What time does Davis vs Romero start?

The broadcast starts at 9 pm ET on Saturday, May 28, with three undercard bouts ahead of the Davis vs Romero main event. Generally, speaking the main event on a show like this will start anywhere between 11 pm ET and Midnight ET, depending on how long the undercard fights last and various other factors, like guaranteed start times given to the fighters.

How much does the pay-per-view cost?

$74.99 is the price tag for this one.

How can I watch the fight?

You can order via traditional cable and satellite, of course, and you can also order an online stream of the fight at PPV.com, iNDEMAND’s new PPV streaming option.

You can also order a stream directly through Showtime’s web site. However you order it, it’s going to cost $74.99.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, it’s still a pay-per-view, but through FITE TV, which will cost you £10.50, apparently.

What if I don’t want to order but want to know what happens?

Wow, excellent question. Thank you for asking. You can come back here to badlefthook.com on fight night and starting right at 9 pm ET, we’ll have live coverage for you all night long, with round-by-round updates for all four fights, highlights, immediate post-fight reaction and analysis, and more!

What’s on the undercard?

Erislandy Lara vs Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan, middleweights, 12 rounds

Jesus Ramos vs Luke Santamaria, junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Eduardo Ramirez vs Luis Melendez, junior lightweights, 10 rounds

Listen to our Davis vs Romero preview and more on this week’s podcast!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.