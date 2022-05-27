Devin Haney has made his way to Australia ahead of his June 4 undisputed unification bout with George Kambosos Jr, and while he’s not looking to spill the beans by articulating exactly what deficiencies he’s spotted in Kambosos, he makes it clear to Sky Sports that he’s identified the weaknesses and has a game plan to take advantage of them.

“There are many ways, there are many holes and different ways we can beat him, but the one game-plan we have we really feel like it will work. I’m not going to sit here and let him know exactly the holes I see, what would be the point in that? I’ll save it for fight night and then after fight night you can ask me how I executed the holes.”

Haney will be without both trainer Ben Davison and his father Bill Haney, who has not yet been able to secure a travel visa into Australia, but says his father has already instilled in him everything he needs and he’s prepared to make do without him; Haney reasons that his pops can’t get in there and fight for him anyway.

As for Kambosos, who’s been having a good time taunting Haney in the promotional build-up to the fight, Haney says he’s just been doing a good job a making the event as big as possible and isn’t interested in entertaining the banter directly as he’s simply focused on the task at hand.

With a win over Kambosos, Haney will become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world, and expects to receive all of his flowers at that point.