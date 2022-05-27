Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero are set for Saturday night, both easily making weight today for Showtime’s PPV main event tomorrow, and the “big story” will be that Romero briefly fell off the stage after he was touched on the back by Davis following their stare down.

First of all, Davis (26-0, 24 KO) weighed in at 133¾, with Romero (14-0, 12 KO) at 134¼, so both were easily under the 135 lb limit and looked in good shape.

But since the big “shove” (sure, why not) is what will have the blasted casuals talking, here’s a quick lil’ GIF of what happened:

So there you have it.

“I just, uh, I just hit him, like, on the edge of the stage. I just pushed him, like, to get in his head. He talks too much,” Davis admitted with a smile.

Asked what he thought of Romero on the stage this afternoon, Davis replied, “I seen that he’s ready. It’s different from the other times he faced off. Today he looked like he’s ready. The talking is over. The time is now. Both of us are ready and worried about the big goal, to get in there and do our thing.”

“I always want to feel my opponent out, and I know that he’s got punching power, so I’m definitely going to learn his power and what his best things are before I try to take him out,” Davis continued.

“Motherfucker pushed me, as simple as that,” Romero laughed when asked what happened. “He’s scared! He’s afraid, I’m a fuckin’ alpha compared to him. He’s a bitch for that. He could have fucked up the fight, I could have twisted an ankle or some shit. But I got some crazy ass reflexes. And then when I come back up, he runs behind somebody! He’s scared, man. He’s scared-scared.”

Asked how serious he is about going for a first round KO, Rolly told Raul Marquez, “He’s scared. He knows I’m gonna knock him out. He’s terrified of me.”

Undercard weights

One thing to note, and it may mean nothing by fight night but worth mentioning: Luis Melendez had to strip down to make 130. After he had, someone in the background told the guy holding the banner that covers up fighter nudity to hang on to it, because Eduardo Ramirez would be needing it, too. Ramirez wound up not needing it, but he also looked really unsteady and just not good stepping up to the scales.

Erislandy Lara 159¾ vs Gary O’Sullivan 159

Jesus Ramos 153½ vs Luke Santamaria 154

Eduardo Ramirez 130 vs Luis Melendez 130

Prelims: Luis Arias 155¼ vs Jimmy Williams 154

Luis Arias 155¼ vs Jimmy Williams 154 Prelims: Jalil Hackett 145 vs Jose Belloso 145¾

Jalil Hackett 145 vs Jose Belloso 145¾ Prelims will air at 7 pm ET on Showtime’s YouTube page

Davis vs Romero weigh-in video

Listen to our Davis vs Romero preview and more on this week’s podcast!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.