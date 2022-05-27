Jason Cunningham vs Zolani Tete, Joe Joyce’s return set for July 2nd in London

A quality 122 lb showdown headlines Queensberry’s return to OVO Arena when Jason Cunningham takes on former two-division champ Zolani Tete on July 2, on a card that will also feature the return of heavyweight contender Joe Joyce and more.

Yorkshire’s Cunningham (31-6, 7 KO) has won seven straight since a 1-3 skid, including a strong set of back-to-back wins over Gamal Yafai and Brad Foster to unify the European, British, and Commonwealth junior featherweight titles.

Tete (29-4, 22 KO), who’s fought just once since a shock knockout loss to John Riel Casimero in 2019, will be making his first true appearance at 122. I’m sure his 5’9” frame will find the cut more forgiving than the ones to 118 and 115 he did in the past.

Up at 175, Callum Johnson (20-1, 14 KO) makes his first appearance since missing out on a January title shot due to COVID. He meets veteran Igor Mikhalkin (24-3, 11 KO), fresh off a stoppage loss to Mathieu Bauderlique last September.

Also on tap are a lightweight bout between Sam Noakes (9-0, 9 KO) and Marc Vidal (13-2-5, 5 KO), Joe Joyce’s (13-0, 12 KO) aforementioned stay-busy bout with TBA after a fight with Joseph Parker was delayed, Tommy Fletcher’s pro debut, and the latest form Nathan Heaney (15-0, 6 KO) and Henry Turner (7-0, 1 KO).