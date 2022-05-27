Davis vs Romero: Judges and referees for all four pay-per-view fights

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero are set for Saturday, having made weight this afternoon in Brooklyn, and now the officials are also official for Saturday’s pay-per-view fights, including their main event.

Who are the officials for Davis vs Romero?

David Fields will be the referee, a 22-year veteran who has never done a Davis or Romero fight in the past. Fields has been featured as the third man in the ring for several notable fights in the last five years alone, including Joshua-Klitschko, Wilder-Ortiz 2, Kovalev-Alvarez, Bivol-Pascal, Charlo-Korobov, Crawford-Khan, Commey-Lopez, Kownacki-Helenius, Lipinets-Clayton, and Zepeda-Vargas.

The judges will be Ron McNair, Kevin Morgan, and Robin Taylor, all from New York. Going over their entire histories would be ridiculously time-consuming and kind of pointless since no judge is ever consistently Great! or consistently Horrible!, really, but a few notable fights of recent vintage:

McNair scored the January fight between Tugstsogt Nyambayar and Sakaria Lukas 96-94 for Nyambayar. The other judges had it 95-95 (that was Robin Taylor) and 96-94 Lukas. All scores were fair enough.

Morgan was one of three judges who gave Vladimir Nikitin basically no credit in his 2019 loss to Michael Conlan, a fight some felt was closer than any of the judges scored it. He had it the closest, at 98-92 for Conlan. I had it 96-94 Conlan, but Wil Esco had it 98-92 for Conlan, too. It wasn’t the biggest controversy or anything.

Taylor was one of the judges for Liam Smith’s 10th round stoppage win over Jessie Vargas on the Taylor-Serrano card in April. She had Smith up 86-85 at the time of the stoppage.

Undercard officials

Erislandy Lara vs Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan

Referee: Benjy Esteves

Benjy Esteves Judges: Allen Nace (NY), Tony Paolillo (NY), Waleska Roldan (NY)

Jesus Ramos vs Luke Santamaria

Referee: Arthur Mercante Jr

Arthur Mercante Jr Judges: Mark Consentino (NJ), Ken Ezzo (CT), Steve Weisfeld (NJ)

Eduardo Ramirez vs Luis Melendez

Referee: Johnny Callas

Johnny Callas Judges: Bernard Bruni (PA), John McKaie (NY), John Poturaj (NJ)

