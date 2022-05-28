Davis vs Romero: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV price, odds, full card info

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando “Rolly” Romero have talked for months, but now it’s time for them to settle it in the ring, as the two meet in a 12-round lightweight main event tonight on Showtime pay-per-view.
We’ll have live coverage for you starting from 7 pm ET with the prelims on YouTube, and then continuing with the main PPV card at 9 pm ET, with live round-by-round for all four of those fights from Wil Esco.
The updates and highlights and all that will come in this stream:
Prelims (YouTube, 7:00 pm ET)
- Luis Arias (19-3-1, 9 KO) vs Jimmy Williams (18-7-2, 6 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
- Jalil Hackett (3-0, 2 KO) vs Jose Belloso (4-0, 4 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)
- Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KO) vs Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds
- Erislandy Lara (28-3-3, 16 KO) vs Gary O’Sullivan (31-4, 21 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds
- Jesus Ramos (18-0, 15 KO) vs Luke Santamaria (13-2-1, 7 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
- Eduardo Ramirez (26-2-3, 12 KO) vs Luis Melendez (17-1, 13 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
