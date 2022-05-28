Joseph Parker interested in Dillian Whyte rematch, not totally set on facing Joe Joyce next

Joseph Parker was originally meant to face Joe Joyce in his next fight, with Queensberry Promotions planning the event for July, but with news this week that the bout would be delayed until at least September, Parker’s team are keeping an open mind on what comes next.

A possibility — and something they want, according to manager David Higgins — would be a rematch with Dillian Whyte instead of the fight with Joyce next.

“There are still ongoing discussions about his next fight move. The Joe Joyce fight is still a live discussion, it’s not contracted. ... Joseph was showing me videos of the Dillian fight this very morning and Joseph has wanted a rematch ever since. ... There’s no better time for a rematch between Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte.”

Whyte beat Parker back in 2018, a dramatic slugfest that saw Parker dropped in the second and ninth rounds, but then drop and nearly stop Whyte in the 12th round. Whyte held on to win on scores of 113-112, 114-111, and 115-110, and the fight was well-received, a rough and tumble brawl that was plenty entertaining.

Whyte (28-3, 19 KO) is, of course, coming off of a knockout loss to Tyson Fury on Apr. 23 at Wembley Stadium, but will still have some juice as an attraction in the United Kingdom.

Higgins did stress that Parker (30-2, 21 KO) is still very open to the fight with Joyce (13-0, 12 KO), and that their side would be happy with either bout. You have to think the Parker camp believe there may be more money in a rematch with Whyte, and also that it may be the “easier” fight at the moment. Without a firm deal in place to fight Joyce, they’re certainly free to at least explore the option and put the idea out there for Whyte’s team to hear.

If you had to pick one or the other, which would you rather see next for Parker, Joyce or Whyte?