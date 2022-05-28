Davis vs Romero odds: Latest betting lines have Gervonta as big favorite, stoppage most likely outcome

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is a heavy favorite against Rolando “Rolly” Romero in tonight’s Showtime pay-per-view main event.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, Davis is favored on the money line at -900, with Romero a +550 underdog. That has narrowed a bit this week, as Davis previously had been sitting at -1000 with Romero at +600, but it’s not a huge shift.

That said, there has been incoming money on Romero (14-0, 12 KO), obviously, perhaps just because his size advantage and his power made him really tempting for a little bit at +600, and even still at +550 for gamblers of a certain mindset.

Maybe more interesting than the straight money line is winning method bets.

Davis is at +500 to win by decision or technical decision, and -400 to win by KO, TKO, or DQ. If you want an exact call, you can get Davis by KO at +175, TKO at -160, DQ at +10000, unanimous decision at +650, split decision at +2200, or majority decision at +4000.

On the Romero side, you can get Rolly by decision or technical decision at +1200 and by KO, TKO, or DQ at +1000. For exact methods, he’s +2200 for a KO, +1600 for a TKO, +10000 by DQ, +2000 by UD, +2800 by SD, and +6500 by MD.

What about an exact round call?

Davis in 1: +1600

Davis in 2: +1200

Davis in 3: +1000

Davis in 4: +800

Davis in 5: +700

Davis in 6: +700

Davis in 7: +800

Davis in 8: +1000

Davis in 9: +1200

Davis in 10: +1600

Davis in 11: +2200

Davis in 12: +3500

Romero is listed at +10000 for any specific round, so in theory, you could really jackpot if you nail a Rolly win to the round. A draw is a +2000 bet.

Davis went the distance with Isaac Cruz in his last bout in December, which ended a 16-fight run of stoppage victories for Tank, dating back to 2015, two years before his first world title fight. In fights set for a 12-round distance, as this one is, Davis is 10-0 (9 KO), with only Cruz going the distance.

But only three of those fights have been north of 130 lbs: Cruz (UD-12), Mario Barrios (TKO-11), and Yuriorkis Gamboa (TKO-12). He’s gone deep into every fight over 130 so far.

Romero has only gone past the seventh round once in his career, a very questionable 12-round decision win over Jackson Marirez in 2020. He’s won both of his last two fights by seventh round stoppage, in the other two fights he’s had set for 12 rounds.

For what it’s worth — probably nothing! — three of our four staffers are predicting Davis by stoppage, and one is going out on the wild card limb and calling for Rolly to get the knockout. None of us are picking the fight to go past the fifth round, but I would also not suggest that as the greatest betting guide. Particularly me personally, because I bet like a lunatic and am, you know, wrong a lot.

Undercard money lines

Erislandy Lara -1800 vs Gary O’Sullivan +950

Jesus Ramos -1100 vs Luke Santamaria +650

Eduardo Ramirez -425 vs Luis Melendez +320

Anyone throwing any cash down tonight?

