Kambosos vs Haney, more: How to watch, start time, full boxing schedule for June 2-4, 2022

Thursday, June 2

ESPN+ and Social Media, TBA, Kambosos vs Haney press conference. Kambosos rattled Teofimo Lopez a bit in the build-up last year, although that build-up took several months by the time Triller admitted they couldn’t put the fight on and some professionals got it instead. Haney’s no big talker, but it may be interesting to see if Kambosos pushes his buttons. BLH will have live coverage.

Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Fulton vs Roman press conference.

Friday, June 3

ESPN+ and Social Media, TBA, Kambosos vs Haney weigh-in. It’s an important fight, a big fight, and we will have the stream and live coverage for you even with this outrageous Australian start time. BLH will have live coverage.

Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Fulton vs Roman weigh-in.

Saturday, June 4

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina. Ogawa will be defending the IBF 130 lb title, as Cordina takes the big leap up in competition. Cordina has sort of been treading water for a bit now, needed better opposition, and, well, he’s got it. Ogawa is a legit good fighter, one of the best at 130, and Cordina has his shot to make a statement here. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 7:30 pm ET, Kambosos vs Haney prelims. We’re not entirely sure how they’ll be doing this. The original idea — since the main card actually starts late morning on Sunday in Australia — was reported to be ESPN+ fights after the main card, but the main card should go until, like, after Midnight ET, too. Wherever this winds up slotting in, it’s supposed to have Andrew Moloney vs Alexander Espinoza and Amari Jones vs Ankush Hooda. If it’s pre, we’ll have live coverage. If it’s post, probably not, because we have to pay attention overnight to, you know, things people care about, like the fallout of the main event. BLH may have live coverage.

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, Stephen Fulton Jr vs Danny Roman. This is a damn good title fight sort of lost in the shuffle behind Kambosos-Haney, but Wil will be on the coverage for this one because we have the available staff to do both this week, and Fulton-Roman is a really good fight. David Morrell Jr is also back against Kalvin Henderson, which is not a very good matchup on paper but it is what it is, and I’m sure Morrell will be looking to make a statement and keep himself in the running to fight David Benavidez next, because Benavidez ain’t gettin’ Canelo and Morrell will want to make himself a more attractive option than, say, Caleb Plant. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN+ and ESPN, 9:00 pm ET, George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney. As long as this isn’t a draw, we will crown an actual undisputed lightweight champion. However you think of the WBC situation, like me if you’re right or like others if you’re wrong, this settles all disputes. Kambosos has the WBA, IBF, and WBO, and Haney brings the WBC. You could also argue this is No. 1 vs No. 2, though that’s more debatable. But the winner here will be seen as No. 1, or should be. Kambosos shocked the world last year and is talking a big game ahead of this one, genuinely and completely confident. Haney has only had rough moments so far in his career, not really fights that were all that tough for him. Will Kambosos make Haney uncomfortable and get to him? Will Haney be able to box effectively for 12 rounds on the road against a determined guy? Something has to give with this matchup. The ESPN main card will also feature Jason Moloney vs Aston Palicte, Junior Fa vs Lucas Browne, and Hemi Ahio vs Joe Jones, or that was the plan before. BLH will have live coverage.