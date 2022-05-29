 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Davis vs Romero full fight video highlights: Gervonta Davis knocks out Rolando Romero in sixth round

Gervonta Davis ended the beef with Rolando Romero with one wicked left hand.

By Scott Christ
Gervonta Davis put Rolando Romero away in the sixth round
Gervonta Davis landed one of the best punches of his career to drop and stop Rolando Romero in the sixth round of tonight’s Showtime pay-per-view main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Davis (27-0, 25 KO) did feel some power early from Romero (14-1, 12 KO), but came through it pretty well, and by the fourth round or so seemed to have his confidence, seemed to believe he had the fight under control.

In the sixth, he caught Romero with a blistering counter left hand, putting his opponent on the canvas. Romero, to his credit, did get up, but referee David Fields made the call to stop the fight.

Romero didn’t argue much, and left the ring as quickly as he could. He was shown still a bit unsteady on his walk back to the dressing room.

We’ll have much more on Davis vs Romero shortly, but for now, some highlights, including the finishing blow.

Davis vs Romero highlights

