Gervonta Davis ended his rivalry with Rolando Romero (for now, at least) with a sixth round TKO win tonight in Brooklyn, the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view at Barclays Center.

Davis (27-0, 24 KO) and Romero (14-1, 12 KO) had engaged in a somewhat tentative fight from the start, with both seeming to respect the other man’s power, but Davis began to flow a bit more in the fourth and fifth rounds, and caught Romero with a massive left hand to put him on the canvas in the final minute of round six.

Romero got up, but referee David Fields saw he was unsteady and stopped the fight.

It’s a big win for Davis, who got a very positive reaction from a reported 18,000-plus at the venue, which is a new record for boxing at Barclays, and could move him on to an even bigger fight.

For Romero, we’ll see what happens with him, but he did better than many anticipated tonight, and showed some developing skills. He’s still a raw fighter, but there is natural ability there, something that can be molded if he’s dedicated to getting better, but you just never know how a fighter will respond to a loss.

Boxing Twitter was, of course, fully plugged in for the fight. But before we get into the full array of reactions, I just want to highlight a particularly good one from Jaron “Boots” Ennis:

That was a good left hand — Boots (@JaronEnnis) May 29, 2022

OK, now the rest:

Tank got dynamite in that left hand — Rougarou (@RPrograis) May 29, 2022

He was setting that left hand up the whole night #DavisRomero — Rougarou (@RPrograis) May 29, 2022

See some people saying bad stoppage.

David Fields saved that man's life...#DavisRomero #boxing — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) May 29, 2022

Did yaw see the left leg when he was on the ground just kicking back n forth he was gone!!! — (@AlbertBell419) May 29, 2022

Got his dumb ass knocked out, best I seen Tank look. Patient and calm, good shit @Gervontaa — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) May 29, 2022

Fights aren’t won in 6 rounds, no matter what you guys think if the fight ended in the 6th round bc of cuts Tank was up on 2 of the 3 cards. Rollie is awkward, Tank took his time and broke him down. Young Tank would of been reckless, I was impressed. It’s chess not checkers — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) May 29, 2022

Ya know what. judging by that replay… I don’t think Rollies knew where he was at, or where he was going after that KO.#DavisRomero — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) May 29, 2022

