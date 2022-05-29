 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Davis vs Romero: Boxing pros react to Gervonta Davis’ knockout of Rolly Romero

Gervonta Davis is getting respect, and some pros are, frankly, clowning on Rolando Romero.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Gervonta Davis ended his rivalry with Rolando Romero (for now, at least) with a sixth round TKO win tonight in Brooklyn, the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view at Barclays Center.

Davis (27-0, 24 KO) and Romero (14-1, 12 KO) had engaged in a somewhat tentative fight from the start, with both seeming to respect the other man’s power, but Davis began to flow a bit more in the fourth and fifth rounds, and caught Romero with a massive left hand to put him on the canvas in the final minute of round six.

Romero got up, but referee David Fields saw he was unsteady and stopped the fight.

It’s a big win for Davis, who got a very positive reaction from a reported 18,000-plus at the venue, which is a new record for boxing at Barclays, and could move him on to an even bigger fight.

For Romero, we’ll see what happens with him, but he did better than many anticipated tonight, and showed some developing skills. He’s still a raw fighter, but there is natural ability there, something that can be molded if he’s dedicated to getting better, but you just never know how a fighter will respond to a loss.

Boxing Twitter was, of course, fully plugged in for the fight. But before we get into the full array of reactions, I just want to highlight a particularly good one from Jaron “Boots” Ennis:

OK, now the rest:

