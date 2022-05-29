 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Davis vs Romero: Gunshots reportedly fired outside Barclays Center after fight

There have been reports of gunshots fired outside of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center following tonight’s Davis vs Romero event.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Gunshots were reportedly fired just outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight, following the Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero Showtime pay-per-view fight in the arena.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated and DAZN initially Tweeted that there was the “sound of gunshots inside” the arena, but later clarified that they were reportedly fired outside, resulting in a rush back inside from the crowd that was trying to leave the arena:

There’s also this from tennis star Naomi Osaka:

Obviously, it’s a breaking sort of story, maybe a developing situation but hopefully not more to it than what we’ve already heard from people on social media.

The very good news is that it seems as if the situation is under control, and hopefully everyone is safe and nobody was injured at all.

We’ll have more on the story if there is more to it from this point, and all of us here at Bad Left Hook wish everyone in Brooklyn safety at this time.

