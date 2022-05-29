Gunshots were reportedly fired just outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight, following the Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero Showtime pay-per-view fight in the arena.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated and DAZN initially Tweeted that there was the “sound of gunshots inside” the arena, but later clarified that they were reportedly fired outside, resulting in a rush back inside from the crowd that was trying to leave the arena:

Crowd that was headed for the exits immediately starts rushing back into the arena. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 29, 2022

Frightening moments. Hundreds of fans started to rush back into the arena from the concourse. People -- including media -- ducking for cover. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 29, 2022

Order inside Barclays seems to be restored. A man with a young child trying to exit out a different door said there were shots fired outside the front door. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 29, 2022

No shots were fired inside Barclays, a source told SI. Whatever happened took place just outside the building. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 29, 2022

There’s also this from tennis star Naomi Osaka:

I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022

Obviously, it’s a breaking sort of story, maybe a developing situation but hopefully not more to it than what we’ve already heard from people on social media.

The very good news is that it seems as if the situation is under control, and hopefully everyone is safe and nobody was injured at all.

We’ll have more on the story if there is more to it from this point, and all of us here at Bad Left Hook wish everyone in Brooklyn safety at this time.