Davis vs Romero: Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis for December fight after Davis TKO’s Rolly Romero

Gervonta Davis won his fight tonight against Rolando Romero, and now Ryan Garcia is asking that everyone let him do the same for his next outing in July, and then wants to move on to a long-hyped fight between himself and Davis.

“Let me handle business July 16th, (then) I’m going to get Tank,” Garcia Tweeted. “He was screaming the whole fight I’m next, so let it be. December, let’s get it.”

Garcia (22-0, 18 KO) returned from a 15-month absence on Apr. 9, beating Emmanuel Tagoe by dominant decision in his first fight working with trainer Joe Goossen. He and Davis (27-0, 25 KO) have both talked a lot about a potential fight in the last few years, and are two of the most popular stars in boxing today, reliable live draws who would probably sell a PPV at a level nobody other than Canelo Alvarez or, maybe, an Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford fight might at this moment in time.

The two fighters had verbally agreed to face one another in 2021, just after Garcia beat Luke Campbell in what is still his biggest win to date. It did not materialize, nor did any other Garcia fight for the remainder of that year.

Getting a Davis vs Garcia fight done would almost certainly have to include “Tank” leaving Mayweather Promotions, as he’s said he plans to do. But it would also probably have to include Davis fully leaving the Premier Boxing Champions stable, which he doesn’t have to do to leave Mayweather Promotions; his fights can be co-promoted under his own banner and, say, Tom Brown’s TGB Promotions, the house promoter for other PBC events.

It seems unlikely that Davis would sign a long-term deal with Golden Boy, but he could sign a deal with DAZN for even two fights or something of that nature, maybe work with Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn or Golden Boy on a short-term deal.

In other words, at this exact moment, it’s more likely than ever that we actually see Davis vs Garcia, but that doesn’t mean we will. There has been a lot of big talk about big Ryan Garcia fights, and the biggest to actually happen is still Campbell.

We’ll see what Garcia and Golden Boy have lined up for July, but considering it’s June in a couple days, I wouldn’t count on a blockbuster here. That’s not even necessarily the worst thing for the rest of this idea, but this is all far from concrete. It is a call-out, and we get those all the time.