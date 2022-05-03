Prophets of Goom Boxing Podcast, Ep. 4: Taylor vs Serrano, Shakur Stevenson’s dominance, Canelo vs Bivol preview, more!

It’s Tuesday, so the latest episode of Prophets of Goom has arrived for its incredible fourth week here at Bad Left Hook, featuring John Hansen and myself, Scott Christ, looking back on a busy weekend in boxing, ahead to what’s coming, and more from the boxing world.

This week, we’ll take that look forward to Canelo Alvarez’s return against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday, plus looks back on the incredible event that was Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, Shakur Stevenson’s dominance over Oscar Valdez and what he might do in the short and long term, and news bits on Josh Taylor, Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois, an emerging new fight hub, and more.

Note: We record Monday mornings, so we talked a bit about Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang, which is now off due to the passing of Hrgovic’s father.

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction

Introduction 0:02:50 Canelo vs Bivol preview

Canelo vs Bivol preview 0:15:24 DAZN can’t kill pay-per-view, they must be pay-per-view!

DAZN can’t kill pay-per-view, they must be pay-per-view! 0:19:35 Canelo vs Bivol undercard

Canelo vs Bivol undercard 0:22:55 News: Josh Taylor’s belts, Don King’s purse bids, the boxing hotbed of San Antonio, Demetrius Andrade’s injury

News: Josh Taylor’s belts, Don King’s purse bids, the boxing hotbed of San Antonio, Demetrius Andrade’s injury 0:29:44 Intermission: Auditioning as salesmen

Intermission: Auditioning as salesmen 0:36:53 Taylor vs Serrano breakdown

Taylor vs Serrano breakdown 0:50:07 Jake Paul the promoter

Jake Paul the promoter 1:00:47 Quick Taylor vs Serrano undercard thoughts

Quick Taylor vs Serrano undercard thoughts 1:02:31 Valdez vs Stevenson breakdown

Valdez vs Stevenson breakdown 1:09:53 Next for Shakur Stevenson

