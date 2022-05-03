Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi eliminator headlines June 11th Boxxer show

Top European cruiserweights will make a bid for a title shot on June 11th when Richard Riakporhe and Fabio Turchi headline a June 11th Boxxer show at Wembley.

Show Confirmed ✅@r_riakporhe Headlines Wembley Against Fabio Turchi In World Title Eliminator



Fight card info - https://t.co/yt3WMVlLFj



Tickets on sale Wednesday, 12pm @ https://t.co/ZdHC4aVCFj #RiakporheTurchi | June 11 | OVO Arena, Wembley | @skysportsboxing pic.twitter.com/YLbEMBbXYT — BOXXER (@boxxer) May 3, 2022

The press release calls it an “eliminator battle which will see the winner move up the cruiserweight rankings” and be in “prime position” to challenge IBF champ Mairis Briedis. I’m not entirely clear on the mechanics; Riakporhe (14-0, 10 KO) and Turchi (20-1, 14 KO) respectively sit at 12th and 11th in the rankings, so I don’t see this as being a terribly “final” eliminator.

Still a good fight, though, as it was when is was first booked. Riakporhe’s got wins over most of the players on the British scene, including a knockout of Deion Jumah when the latter replaced Turchi on March 26th, and Turchi’s only loss was a split decision to Tommy McCarthy.

“I’m ready to continue my assault on the cruiserweight division. The Midnight Train is on an unstoppable roll and Turchi is the next man tied to the tracks in front of me. He’s a good boxer and I’m expecting a tough fight but nothing I can’t handle. I’m coming out of this one with the win and stepping up into world title contention,” said Riakporhe.

“I am very happy to have this opportunity. Since I was a kid I always dreamed of fighting at the international level and in an important venue like this. I’m dedicating my body and soul to get into the best shape and have a great match against Riakporhe who I think is an excellent boxer,” said Turchi.

Other action includes Chris Kongo’s (13-1, 7 KO) continued path down the comeback trail after last year’s loss to Michael McKinson, which pits him against Sebastian Formella (23-2, 11 KO). In addition, Tokyo middleweight gold medalist Lauren Price makes her pro debut, Germaine Brown (12-0, 3 KO) defends the English super middleweight title against Zak Chelli (11-1-1, 6 KO), and TBA pulls double duty against Viddal Riley (5-0, 2 KO) and Joe Pigford (19-0, 18 KO).