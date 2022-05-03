Bakhodir Jalolov, Olympic gold medalist, to headline ShoBox card on June 10, three more fights set

Bakhodir Jalolov, who dominated his way to a super heavyweight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, will make his ShoBox debut on Friday, June 10, headlining a four-fight card from Verona, N.Y., as part of the International Boxing Hall of Fame weekend in nearby Canastota.

Jalolov is 10-0 (10 KO) as a pro, having turned pro prior to the Olympics, which is allowed now, of course. He pretty much had his way in Tokyo, which was the expected outcome for him, and now the Uzbek is a big-time heavyweight prospect, a 6’7”, 27-year-old southpaw with skills and power.

He’ll be facing Jack Mulowayi (11-2-1, 7 KO), a 35-year-old Belgian, born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, whom you may recall from a 2019 loss to Frank Sanchez. “Big Jack” has mainly built his record against over-matched opposition, so on paper this is a showcase, but it’s also the heavyweight division, where a single punch can change the entire fight.

Jalolov vs Mulowayi will be set for eight rounds.

Also set for the card: