Devin Haney: George Kambosos Jr is nothing but an actor, he’s putting on a facade

Devin Haney has the biggest fight of his career coming on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia (which is actually Sunday in Australia), when he fights abroad to face George Kambosos Jr for the undisputed lightweight championship.

Kambosos was up to the same tricks we saw last year ahead of his fight with Teofimo Lopez — which worked, you’ll remember — at the first face-to-face presser with Haney (27-0, 15 KO), who says he sees through Kambosos’ “act,” and believes he’s fully ready even without father Bill Haney in his corner.

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage for Kambosos vs Haney on Saturday, June 4, starting at 9 pm ET.

Here’s some of what Haney said.

On what he sees meeting up with Kambosos

“I see the same George I always see. He’s nothing but an actor, he’s putting on an act, a facade. But at the end of the day, I take nothing away from him. I have respect for him, I look forward to sharing the ring with him, and putting on a great fight for the fans.”

On not having his father Bill Haney in his corner

“Things have definitely been different without my father here, but the show must go on. This is a dream of mine and I wasn’t gonna turn it down for nothing. My dad instilled the right things into me and I’m ready. I’m not leaving without those belts.”

On fighting outside of the U.S. or Mexico for the first time

“The preparation has been great. I’ve been getting a lot of love from the fans here. ... It’s different, but it’s something I can really get up for. I just can’t wait.”

On Kambosos being an actor

“Man, when is that act gonna stop? When is that shit gonna stop, bro? We can see right through it. Bro, just be you, that’s all you gotta do. You’re a fuckin’ actor, bro. Acting. You’re acting.”

On how training has gone without his dad

“My dad has been coaching me from the phone as much as he can, but me and Yoel have been getting our chemistry together and doing our thing together. Everything has been going great. I feel ready. It’s OK that my dad can’t make it. We’re ready to go. Me and Yoel and my team, I have a great team around me. ... We’re still working to get (Bill) in, but it’s not really looking like he’ll be able to. It is what it is.”