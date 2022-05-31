Kambosos vs Haney preview, next for Gervonta Davis, Canelo vs GGG 3, and more: Prophets of Goom boxing podcast

Tuesday is podcast day here at Bad Left Hook, and it’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day!

John and myself go over Gervonta Davis’ knockout win over Rolando Romero, take a look ahead to George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney fully unifying the lightweight division no matter how you slice it, insist you not overlook Stephen Fulton Jr vs Danny Roman this weekend, too, and more!

Thank you for listening!

A quick rundown of the topics:

0:00:00 Introduction

Introduction 0:02:03 Preview: Kambosos vs Haney! Why this is undisputed and other fights weren’t, why these fighters both deserve big credit, John’s ongoing deep love of Kambosos, and Kambosos’ studied trash talk tactics.

Preview: Kambosos vs Haney! Why this is undisputed and other fights weren’t, why these fighters both deserve big credit, John’s ongoing deep love of Kambosos, and Kambosos’ studied trash talk tactics. 0:27:13 Preview: Fulton vs Roman! Why you shouldn’t sleep on this fight, thoughts on David Morrell Jr’s status at 168.

Preview: Fulton vs Roman! Why you shouldn’t sleep on this fight, thoughts on David Morrell Jr’s status at 168. 0:34:40 Preview: Ogawa vs Cordina! Cordina’s sink-or-swim step up to world level.

Preview: Ogawa vs Cordina! Cordina’s sink-or-swim step up to world level. 0:38:23 Intermission: Young Scott vs Michigan Wildlife

Intermission: Young Scott vs Michigan Wildlife 0:49:14 Recap: Davis vs Romero! Tank’s future options and why the timing may be wrong to make a big move, the decisions Rolly has to make, John thought Spike O’Sullivan is “sports Irish” (he’s wrong), Jesus Ramos career progression.

Recap: Davis vs Romero! Tank’s future options and why the timing may be wrong to make a big move, the decisions Rolly has to make, John thought Spike O’Sullivan is “sports Irish” (he’s wrong), Jesus Ramos career progression. 1:08:28 News: Canelo vs GGG 3 is official, is it still good? Joseph Parker’s options, Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall.

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.