Danny Roman: Stephen Fulton Jr doesn’t have many flaws, but I know what needs to be done

Danny Roman will be looking to once again win some world titles on Saturday, as he faces Stephen Fulton Jr in a Showtime main event for Fulton’s WBC and WBO 122 lb belts.

Roman (29-3-1, 10 KO) is still a top contender in the division, winning two straight following his loss of the WBA and IBF titles to Murodjon Akhmadaliev in 2020. He does admit that Fulton (20-0, 8 KO) is a well-rounded fighter, but says his opponent is not unbeatable, and that he’s got the plan in place.

“I’m up against a very skilled fighter who doesn’t have many flaws, but every man has a weakness, and I’m going to exploit Fulton’s,” he said. “I believe my style will be very difficult for him to adjust to. He’s never been in the ring with an experienced fighter like me. I know what needs to be done to be victorious in this fight.

“The world will see a greatly improved version of myself in this fight. I’ll be throwing a lot of punches till the final bell and I’m preparing to go the distance.”

Roman also noted that he’s added “elite strength and conditioning” to his training camp this time around, and that he believes he’s seat to peak on fight night.

“I’ve worked my way back to this position with a lot of sacrifice, dedication and perseverance,” he said. “These opportunities don’t come by for most fighters, so I’m grateful to my entire team for believing in me and sticking by my side. I’m fighting for two world titles, this time for the WBC and WBO belts, and best believe I’m going to leave everything in the ring.”

