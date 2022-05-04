Former lightweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez caught up with Fight Hype and shared some quick thoughts on the upcoming fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero. And while the betting odds are clearly in favor of Tank, Lopez says he believes Rolly has the attributes to pull off the win.

Lopez on who he’s got in the Tank-Rolly fight

“I’ve got the fight fans, of course, and I’m gonna go for Rolly. He works hard, he has enough to beat Tank. I mean, Rolly’s right about one thing, they’ve been putting (Tank) with guys they know that’s not gonna give him that up-notch competition. Right now Rolly’s the one giving him that up-notch competition because of the power, because of the match, and because he’s fighting a real 135-pounder. And Rolly’s awkward and it’s hard to fight an awkward fighter, I don’t care how stylistic you are.

“I know these guys are training their asses off, they’re gonna put on a helluva performance — I know Rolly is, I know Tank is. Tank is Tank, right, so I’m looking forward to seeing that and I’m happy to see boxing how it is right now.”

On Kambosos-Haney

“Like I said before, I think it’s a given fight for Haney. He’s gonna win, he’s gonna outbox him, and just do what he does...I believe we’re all gonna meet up at 140.”