WBC president Mauicio Sulaiman tells Sky Sports that he’ll be making contact with Tyson Fury and his promoter in the coming week in order to get an indication on Fury’s future plans.

Fury, who holds the WBC’s world heavyweight title, has been vocal about his plans to retire following his knockout win over Dillian Whyte, and Sulaiman seems to want some direct confirmation on that intention as he’ll surely want to keep his organizations’ belt active.

“The WBC will be communicating with Tyson Fury and his promoters about his future plans in the coming week,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán told Sky Sports. “We are ready to support him on whatever he decides. If he decides to retire the WBC will fully support him.”

If Fury reaffirms his intention to retire, even if just for the time being, it’s expected that he would be positioned in some sort of ‘champion emeritus’ status which would both immediately allow for other fighters (like, mayyybe Deontay Wilder) vie for that belt, while also providing Fury an immediate shot to fight for the belt again should he ever want back in action.