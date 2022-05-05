Canelo vs Bivol live streaming final press conference video

Today at 4 pm ET, Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol will give their final thoughts — kinda — ahead of Saturday’s DAZN pay-per-view main event from Las Vegas. (They’ll probably say a couple things after Friday’s weigh-in, but who’s counting?)

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KO) is the favorite in Saturday’s fight, as the undisputed super middleweight world champion comes back up to 175 lbs to face Bivol (19-0, 11 KO), the reigning WBA 175 lb titleholder.

Canelo, 31, has had one fight at light heavyweight in his career, a 2019 knockout win over Sergey Kovalev. Bivol, also 31, has held his WBA belt since 2017, when he was lifted from interim to “world” titleholder, and now has been elevated to “super world” status dating back to a whole year ago, when he beat Craig Richards in Manchester, England.

Saturday’s card will also feature Montana Love vs Gabriel Valenzuela in a 140 lb matchup set for 12 rounds, plus Zhilei Zhang taking on late sub opponent Scott Alexander (replacing Filip Hrgovic) at heavyweight, Shakrharm Giyasov meeting Christian Gomez, plus much more.

